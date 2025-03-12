Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.21, but opened at $4.12. Uxin shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 4,573 shares trading hands.

Uxin Trading Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $769.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uxin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Uxin stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

