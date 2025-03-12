UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 million.

UroGen Pharma Trading Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ URGN opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $20.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.12.

In other UroGen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $50,698.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,719.24. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $82,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,468 shares in the company, valued at $294,853.52. The trade was a 21.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on URGN shares. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

