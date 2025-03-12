Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) Announces Earnings Results

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Urgent.ly Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULY traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 378,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,535. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a PE ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. Urgent.ly has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Urgent.ly from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

