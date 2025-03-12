Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.65, but opened at $50.50. Upstart shares last traded at $48.37, with a volume of 1,766,317 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Upstart from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Upstart from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Upstart from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

Upstart Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 2.25.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 12,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $948,793.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,006,599 shares in the company, valued at $79,541,452.98. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 794 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $62,741.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,254.70. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,062 shares of company stock worth $5,247,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Upstart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Upstart by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Further Reading

