United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Short Interest Update

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the February 13th total of 15,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 304,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

United Health Products Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UEEC traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 137,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,802. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. United Health Products has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.22.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

