United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Short Interest Update

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the February 13th total of 15,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 304,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
United Health Products Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:UEEC traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 137,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,802. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. United Health Products has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.22.
About United Health Products
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Health Products
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.