uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Up 9% – Here’s Why

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.62. 525,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,012,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on uniQure from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James raised shares of uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of uniQure from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Get uniQure alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on uniQure

uniQure Price Performance

Insider Activity at uniQure

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $33,009.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,501.76. This trade represents a 1.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 26,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $285,978.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,111,711.60. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,830 shares of company stock valued at $961,401 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in uniQure by 336.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 752,889 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 8,056.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 346,274 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 102,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 34,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth approximately $7,360,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.