Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Time to Buy?

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 1,880,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,699,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. FMR LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,317,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658,128 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 33,725.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,598,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,526,000 after buying an additional 9,570,512 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Under Armour by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 9,789,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,057,000 after buying an additional 3,503,006 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $28,249,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,013,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,233,000 after buying an additional 2,472,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

