Ulta Beauty Q4 EPS Forecast Boosted by Telsey Advisory Group

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $7.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.64. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.96 per share.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ULTA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $430.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $342.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.73. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.