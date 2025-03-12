Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.22.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $342.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $390.90 and a 200-day moving average of $387.73.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

