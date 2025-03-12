UBS Group Cuts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $5.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 42.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Baird R W lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 20,059,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,920,192. The firm has a market cap of $965.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,928.55. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 117.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 31,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 511.0% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 64,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 54,103 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

