Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.66 and last traded at $69.85. Approximately 5,229,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 19,499,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.65.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

