TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Short Interest Update

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 253,600 shares, an increase of 417.6% from the February 13th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Scott T. Agosta sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $107,357.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 159,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,067.82. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brent W. Clum sold 7,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $143,180.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 470,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,564.83. This trade represents a 1.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,690 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in TXO Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in TXO Partners by 13.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TXO Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,059,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXO Partners Stock Up 2.1 %

TXO Partners stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 113,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,598. TXO Partners has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $823.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TXO Partners will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 353.62%.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

