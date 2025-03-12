Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Increased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 395.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.46, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $293,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,061.80. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

