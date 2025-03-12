Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) & Primega Group (NASDAQ:PGHL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Primega Group (NASDAQ:PGHL – Get Free Report) and Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primega Group and Tutor Perini”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primega Group $17.17 million 0.88 $1.09 million N/A N/A Tutor Perini $122.34 billion 0.01 -$171.15 million ($3.11) -6.34

Primega Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tutor Perini.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primega Group N/A N/A N/A Tutor Perini -3.08% -9.56% -2.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.0% of Tutor Perini shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Tutor Perini shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Primega Group and Tutor Perini, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primega Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tutor Perini 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tutor Perini has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.92%. Given Tutor Perini’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tutor Perini is more favorable than Primega Group.

Summary

Tutor Perini beats Primega Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primega Group

Primega Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of transportation services through its subsidiary, Primega Construction. Its services include soil and rock transportation, diesel oil trading, and construction works such as excavation and lateral support works and bored piling. The company was founded on April 14, 2022 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects. The Building segment offers range of services in various specialized building markets, such as hospitality and gaming, transportation, health care, commercial offices, government facilities, sports and entertainment, education, correctional and detention facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides electrical, mechanical, plumbing, and fire protection systems, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services (HVAC) for civil and building construction projects in industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and mass-transit end markets. It also offers pre-construction planning and project management services comprising planning and scheduling of the manpower, equipment, materials, and subcontractor services; and self-performed construction services consisting of site work, concrete forming and placement, and steel erection. The company was formerly known as Perini Corporation and changed its name to Tutor Perini Corporation in May 2009. Tutor Perini Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

