Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) Trading Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.38. 311,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 271,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.31.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

