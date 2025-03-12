Truvestments Capital LLC Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,974,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,482,045,000 after acquiring an additional 437,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,277,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,358,464,000 after buying an additional 333,004 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,928,339,000 after buying an additional 7,015,375 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Starbucks by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,476,967,000 after buying an additional 7,598,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,916,777 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,087,406,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $99.58 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

