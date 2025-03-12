Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 125 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $132.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.82 and its 200 day moving average is $119.08.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus set a $148.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

