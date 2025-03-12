Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Nova by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 146,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,613,000 after purchasing an additional 37,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the 3rd quarter worth $15,669,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Nova from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nova in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.67.

Nova Trading Down 0.5 %

Nova stock opened at $211.64 on Wednesday. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $289.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.24.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). Nova had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $194.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

