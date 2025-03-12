Truvestments Capital LLC Has $4.18 Million Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Ryder System comprises approximately 1.1% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of R. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $314,075,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $3,759,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on R shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Shares of R stock opened at $146.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.02 and a 200-day moving average of $154.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $171.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 29.22%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

