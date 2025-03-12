Truvestments Capital LLC Has $3.07 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 21,394.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,372 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,231,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,827,000 after purchasing an additional 795,438 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Home Depot by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,554,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,498,000 after purchasing an additional 599,490 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD opened at $368.49 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.50 and a 200-day moving average of $400.03.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

