Truvestments Capital LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $792,038.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,330.28. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $93.44 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $96.25. The company has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

