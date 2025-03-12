Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Brenna Mcgibney Sells 5,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) insider Brenna Mcgibney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $164,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $123,316.62. This trade represents a 57.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -144.35, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $57.90.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $337.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.41 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

View Our Latest Report on Trupanion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,596,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Trupanion by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,475,000 after buying an additional 142,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 55,963.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,172,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,213,000 after buying an additional 1,170,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Trupanion by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 901,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,459,000 after buying an additional 57,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 841,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,548,000 after buying an additional 661,559 shares in the last quarter.

About Trupanion

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.