Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$31.90 and last traded at C$31.87, with a volume of 39831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSU shares. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International.

