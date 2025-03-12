Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a 11.1% increase from Trican Well Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

TSE:TCW traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.47. 226,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,479. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.80. The company has a market cap of C$843.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$3.99 and a 1 year high of C$5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Featured Articles

