TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Stock Price Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.89 and last traded at $28.85. 83,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 536,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $905.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.71 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,581.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,042,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

