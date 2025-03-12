Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Posts Earnings Results

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%.

Tredegar Stock Performance

TG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. 21,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Tredegar has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $250.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

About Tredegar

(Get Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.