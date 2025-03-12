Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading 6.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) were up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.11 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 167,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,619,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

TVTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.62.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 7.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,636.87% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 54,244 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,250. This trade represents a 49.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,000.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,723.56. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,335 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,012. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 859.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $105,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

