Tortoise Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,565,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,509,000. Lowery Thomas LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 30,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
