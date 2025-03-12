Tortoise Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,565,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,509,000. Lowery Thomas LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 30,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.