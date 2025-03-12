Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Topaz Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:TPZ traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.84. The company had a trading volume of 58,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,829. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.50. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$21.32 and a one year high of C$29.51. The firm has a market cap of C$3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Topaz Energy
In related news, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson bought 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,964.80. Also, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.10, for a total value of C$2,610,000.00. Insiders own 35.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Topaz Energy Company Profile
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
