Top Virtual Reality Stocks Worth Watching – March 9th

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, Best Buy, EPAM Systems, and GameStop are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks refer to the shares of companies that develop, manufacture, or distribute virtual reality hardware, software, or related technologies. These stocks represent businesses at the forefront of creating immersive digital environments used in industries ranging from entertainment and gaming to education and healthcare. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ:META traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $625.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,358,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,639,459. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $740.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $656.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $600.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,821,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,742,988. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.27.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $79.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,116,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,150. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $199.15. The stock had a trading volume of 510,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,166. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.00. 3,444,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,435,458. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.31 and a beta of -0.29. GameStop has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54.

