Top Oil Stocks Worth Watching – March 12th

ServiceNow, Aspen Technology, GE Vernova, Procter & Gamble, and Chevron are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies that engage in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil and related products. Their performance is often closely tied to fluctuations in global oil prices, supply and demand dynamics, and geopolitical risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded up $29.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $837.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.61 billion, a PE ratio of 122.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,006.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $985.52. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Aspen Technology (AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc. provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.66. 4,237,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,695. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $171.25 and a fifty-two week high of $277.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,308.71, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.09.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded up $17.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.84. 2,811,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,908. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $447.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.88.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

PG traded down $4.95 on Wednesday, reaching $168.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,874,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,158. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.14 and its 200 day moving average is $169.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $394.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $153.52 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.91. 4,389,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,555,823. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.91. The company has a market cap of $270.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

