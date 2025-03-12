Top Mining Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 9th

ServiceNow, Berkshire Hathaway, Caterpillar, Linde, and Vulcan Materials are the five Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares issued by companies involved in extracting natural resources such as metals, minerals, and energy commodities. These stocks offer investors exposure to the commodity cycle, as the profitability of mining companies is closely tied to global demand and supply dynamics, often resulting in higher volatility and risk compared to other sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $16.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $850.54. 2,527,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,930. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,017.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $984.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.53, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $495.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,838,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,988. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $518.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $472.35 and a 200 day moving average of $465.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

CAT traded up $9.96 on Friday, hitting $350.97. 3,061,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,377. The firm has a market cap of $167.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $307.05 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Linde has a 1-year low of $410.69 and a 1-year high of $487.49.

Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $13.70 on Friday, hitting $221.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,778,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,214. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $218.71 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.33.

