Top Canadian Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 11th

CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Celsius, Canadian Natural Resources, and Canadian National Railway are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares issued by companies based in Canada that represent partial ownership in those companies. They are traded on exchanges like the Toronto Stock Exchange and serve as a way for investors to participate in the growth and profits of Canadian businesses while also being subject to market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,849,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,629,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. CSX has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,850. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.74. 2,721,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,114,889. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.46. 1,941,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.48. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

CNI stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.35. 567,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.44. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $94.33 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

