Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.22 and last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 118279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.
Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.19.
Tootsie Roll Industries Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous — dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.
About Tootsie Roll Industries
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.
