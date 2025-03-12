Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.22 and last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 118279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Tootsie Roll Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous — dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,109,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,196,000 after buying an additional 211,129 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $5,543,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 315.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 54,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 41,165 shares during the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

