Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 390.2% from the February 13th total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tokio Marine Price Performance

Shares of Tokio Marine stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.40. 123,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,824. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Tokio Marine has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $41.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.10.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.38%. Analysts forecast that Tokio Marine will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.