Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,462 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth about $438,301,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,449,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205,053 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 129,058.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,074,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,680 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,878,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toast by 1,475.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 850,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,091,000 after purchasing an additional 796,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 70,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $2,382,415.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,574,316 shares in the company, valued at $53,322,082.92. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $25,878.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,833.78. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,119 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,608 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.48.

Toast Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TOST opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3,341.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

