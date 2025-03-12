TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Director Purchases $492,415.00 in Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Kraft purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.69 per share, for a total transaction of $492,415.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,215. The trade was a 17.50 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Kraft also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TKO Group alerts:

On Monday, March 3rd, Jonathan Kraft purchased 20,000 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,600.00.

TKO Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TKO opened at $144.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of -345.12 and a beta of 1.08. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.32 and a 12 month high of $179.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,600.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKO. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TKO Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.