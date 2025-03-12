Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 18,506,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 44,526,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $591.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.13.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.34 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tilray by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

