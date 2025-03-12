Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17), Zacks reports. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. Tilly’s updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.680–0.580 EPS.

Tilly’s Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. 268,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,309. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tilly’s stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Tilly’s worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TLYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

