Thomas L. Monahan Buys 5,000 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas L. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.55 per share, with a total value of $227,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,188.70. The trade was a 3.58 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $49.02.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSII shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

