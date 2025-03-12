The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 4.9 %

DIS opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.88 and its 200-day moving average is $104.30. The company has a market capitalization of $177.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Prescient Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

