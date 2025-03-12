The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives $35.14 Average PT from Analysts

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.14.

COCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,347. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Martin F. Roper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $181,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,262,218.24. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,670 in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Vita Coco by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Vita Coco by 16,538.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $40.32.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

