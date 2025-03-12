The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Cut by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $50,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,704,000 after buying an additional 32,285 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $254.51 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $269.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

