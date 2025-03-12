The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 5,400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Siam Cement Public Price Performance

Shares of Siam Cement Public stock remained flat at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367. Siam Cement Public has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95.

About Siam Cement Public

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Others segments.

