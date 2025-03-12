The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 5,400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Siam Cement Public Price Performance
Shares of Siam Cement Public stock remained flat at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367. Siam Cement Public has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95.
