The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 253,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 105,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after acquiring an additional 76,361 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $423.00 price objective (up from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.13.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $353.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $282.09 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $353.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.96.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.95%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

