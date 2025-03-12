TFO Wealth Partners LLC Sells 243 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 3.8% of TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.77. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

