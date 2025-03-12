Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $230.58, but opened at $247.22. Tesla shares last traded at $247.71, with a volume of 36,596,625 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $404.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.28.

Tesla Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $802.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. The trade was a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $33,673,167.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,850. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,452 shares of company stock valued at $153,659,530 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Tesla by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 36,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,497,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,356,288,000 after buying an additional 5,719,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

