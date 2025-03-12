TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 6,443,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 44,062,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Atb Cap Markets raised TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.64.

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. TeraWulf’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the third quarter worth $39,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 21,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 6.6% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

