Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.39% from the stock’s current price.

TER has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Capmk upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $87.29. 747,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,748. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $82.98 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.19.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $49,613.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,544.59. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $44,574.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,824. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 92,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,880,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,458,000 after purchasing an additional 350,002 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,079 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,828,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,025,000 after buying an additional 1,065,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,665,000 after buying an additional 94,374 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

