Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Short Interest Update

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 13,900.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Telstra Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TLGPY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. 64,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,102. Telstra Group has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91.

Telstra Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Telstra Group’s previous dividend of $0.28.

About Telstra Group

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, government, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through six segments: Telstra Consumer; Telstra Business; Telstra Enterprise Australia; Telstra International; Networks, IT and Products; and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication and technology products and services to consumer and small and medium business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems, and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.

